Nigerian Man Buries Father In $88,000 BMW Because He Always Promised Him A Nice Car

June 14, 2018

buried-in-bmw.jpg

A Nigerian man recently buried his late father in an $88,000 BMW SUV because he always promised he'd buy his father a nice car. How touching. If he'd only bought it for him a couple days sooner.

The photo of the burial has gone viral on the internet. It shows the huge grave that was dug six feet deep by hand to accommodate his flash silver BMW coffin. Locals even quipped that the BMW is equipped with Sat Nav to help him find his stairway to heaven.

Wait -- so why didn't he buy the car for his dad while he was still alive? "He used his inheritance." Exactly. You know, you and I should really start our own detective agency -- nothing gets past us. You start drawing up the paperwork, I should have the money to rent an office as soon as the Nigerian prince I've been corresponding with fulfills his end of our bargain.

Thanks to v, who wants to be buried in Wonder Woman's invisible jet. Heck yeah, I wanna be buried in Santa Clause's sleigh.

  • pukoh

    People are stupid

  • TheQiwiMan

    I've seen bigger wastes of money before, tbh.

  • Gilbert

    "A nice car"? A Matchbox or RC car would have been way cheaper...

    And this also reminds me of the guy who had it in his will to be buried with his money. His widow obliged him.........

    By writing a check.

  • The_Wretched

    They are ruining the underside and suspension getting it there.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Gonna need more than six pall bearers.

  • Munihausen

    You're gonna need a bigger hole...

  • Jeremy Tilton

    Wait, is that the guy whose inheritance I supposedly am getting a piece of? Ohhh man, I'm gonna call the boss and tell him where to stuff it right now!

  • D3Fd0ck

    We already have landfills with tons of garbage.... now were throwing brand new unused cars into the ground too?

    Wtf

  • Wooder

    Guaranteed there are 10 people at nightfall that are digging up that car...that's me included....GW, do you have a location?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know how similar African market spec would be to North American. Granted I also don't know where you are so if you're in pretty much any part of Africa and you can get to that part of Nigeria before someone else takes it (and you can get it exhumed and removed from the hole before someone necklaces you... don't look up necklacing. It's awful) it's all yours

  • Geekologie

    Nigeria

  • Mark

    hmmm...I wonder if that's the Nigerian Prince that has been trying to contact me all these years.

  • Jenness

    Or professional Nigerian catfishes on dating and job board sites.

  • Jon

    But how was he able to get his inheritance so quickly? It takes ages to find someone in another country willing to pay the processing free in exchange for 10%...

