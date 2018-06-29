Nature Will Find A Way: Raccoon Vs Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder

June 29, 2018

raccoon-vs-bird-feeder.jpg

"Don't go out there, don't go out there!"

This is a short video of a raccoon demonstrating both its problem solving skills and dexterity by casually circumventing a cone designed to keep squirrels out of a bird feeder, then unscrewing the bottom of the feeder with its feet so all the bird seed falls out (and all the while staring at the man filming to let him know who's boss). Hoho, looks like you're gonna have to upgrade to a raccoon-proof bird feeder! "What's a raccoon-proof bird feeder?" There's no such thing, raccoons are too smart. They can build catapults AND parachutes. You either have to give them their own peanut butter and cat food and hope they get full or give up on feeding birds. "I half believe you." I'm half telling the truth.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's only a matter of time before the raccoon uprising. This is just testing our defenses.

