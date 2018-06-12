Multitasking: Meteorologist Solves Rubik's Cube While She Gives The Weather Report

This is a video of West Palm Beach, Florida's CBS 12 meteorologist Lauren Olesky giving the weather report while simultaneously solving a Rubik's Cube. Talk about a professional. Obviously, I was so inspired I've decided to become the first juggling meteorologist. "You should swallow swords too." I should! "And set yourself on fire." Yes! You should be my station manager. "What does a station manager do?" In this case, holds a fire extinguisher in one hand and a phone already dialing 911 in the other.

Keep going for the video.

