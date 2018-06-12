Multitasking: Meteorologist Solves Rubik's Cube While She Gives The Weather Report

June 12, 2018

rubiks-cube-weather-report.jpg

This is a video of West Palm Beach, Florida's CBS 12 meteorologist Lauren Olesky giving the weather report while simultaneously solving a Rubik's Cube. Talk about a professional. Obviously, I was so inspired I've decided to become the first juggling meteorologist. "You should swallow swords too." I should! "And set yourself on fire." Yes! You should be my station manager. "What does a station manager do?" In this case, holds a fire extinguisher in one hand and a phone already dialing 911 in the other.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to ilana, who agrees multitasking is the best kind of tasking.

  • Eric Ord

    I've got a thing for cute girls who do things and tell me things.

  • Rubics cube is cute girl, cute girl is me. First is eric ord? I dunno how this works.

  • Bling Nye
  • Doog

    I completely agree Mr. Burgundy

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, at least give her a hula hoop too or something..

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'd rather watch her hula hoop than watch anyone solve a Rubik's cube (yes, that includes Rubik's themed porn which I have not checked to confirm its existence).

  • TheQiwiMan

    AAAAaaaaaaand of COURSE Rubik's Cube pr0n is a thing..

    https://bit.ly/1xWiXFP (*****NSFW*****)

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yes. I am going to follow that link. Just not at work.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Go on, do it. Take a chance.

    Trust me, it'll be worth it.

  • Draco Basileus

    Nerdy. Respectable, but still nerdy.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Solving a Rubik's Cube is literally a trick anyone can learn and once you learn it you just have to practice. Once you get the idea and practice a little it's just a matter of knowing the tricks and following through.

    That said, remembering the weather forecast is essentially a learned skill as well. From the CBS12 website "Lauren Olesky joined the CBS 12 news team in January 2017" which means she's got 6 months experience at this current job. She apparently worked in news/weather/traffic since 2015. At this point it'd be like texting and driving except nobody's gonna die if you screw up.

