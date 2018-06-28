Mr. Manhole: A Piece Of Heavy Equipment That Can Remove An Entire Manhole For Replacement

June 28, 2018

manhole-replacement.jpg

This is a video demonstration of Mr. Manhole, a male-oriented, construction themed bar skid steer loader attachment that can cut an entire manhole frame out of a street for extension/replacement. In the video example, they remove a manhole so they can add a chimney extension so the cover sits flush with a freshly paved section of road. Personally, I thought it was fascinating, but that's just me and I still ram Tonka trucks together before bed while my girlfriend, who had just been wearing a sexy negligee that failed to get my attention, changes into sweats and updates her Tinder profile. I want one. And I'm not just saying that because I want to update all the manholes in Manhattan as a public service to the Ninja Turtles, but my life will be meaningless if they don't invite me to at least one pizza party.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linc, who agrees we really need to license their name and open those bars. I'll dance with a construction helmet and sledgehammer.

