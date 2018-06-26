Man Updates His 'Spirited Away' Build In Minecraft

Remember animator Alan Becker's construction of all the buildings from Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' we posted back in 2014? Me neither, thankfully I searched it after getting a little burning sensation in the back of my mind. "Those were lice." They could have also been fleas. Well apparently Alan has spent the last four years adding to and refining his build, and this is a thirty minute video tour of it in its current state. If you have Minecraft you can visit the actual server at play.ghiblicraft.com. I want to live there. Well, ideally I want to live in the cartoon version, but I wouldn't complain about living in the Minecraft version. I would complain about not getting to live in either, which is exactly what I'm about to do now. "Or you could just not." It isn't fair!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who knows what I like, and I like living in Hayo Miyazaki's world.