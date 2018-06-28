Man Spends 10 Months Building And Beating The Near Impossible Super Mario Level He Created

This is a video of Twitch gamer GoSeigen beating his 'magnum opus' near impossible Super Mario Maker level after 112 hours of construction, 119 hours of practice, and 456 hours of upload attempts (a level creator has to beat their level before it can be uploaded for others to play). The level "requires players to navigate a long, seemingly impossible level with zero checkpoints and multiple frame-perfect tricks which require timing narrowed down to 1/60th of a second to complete." Previously: this other lunatic that spent 481 hours beating the level he made. I'm going to be honest: that does not look like a very fun level to play. I threw my controller enough just beating the original Super Mario Bros., I couldn't imagine tackling these levels. Tackling you for a tickle fight? That's another story. "Don't, I'll pee my pants." Ha, I already have twice today. I blame my dad for never stopping often enough on long car trips when I was young.

Keep going for the video, and the level code if you want to try it yourself is 7523-0000-03AA-2524.

Thanks to Challenge Accepted, who I'm confident will pour more than enough life into this level and still never beat it.