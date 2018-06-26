Man In Business Suit Paddleboards To Work Across Hudson River To Save Money

This is a short video captured by passengers aboard a New York Waterway Ferry of a man in a full business suit paddleboarding to work (previously: a German man who swims to work). Personally, I would have ridden a shark but that's just me and Aquaman owes me a solid.

That man is Scott Holt - he lives in Jersey City. He told Eyewitness News he decided to paddle to work to save some money, but there was still the risk of ruining an expensive suit.

"There were wakes hitting me from all different directions and that got a little hard to get surprised by a wave," Holt said. "I for sure almost went in a couple times." Holt says it took him about a half hour to get across, but he says he made his morning meeting on time.

Just exactly how important was that morning meeting? Because I missed a meeting this morning because my favorite organic, Fair Trade certified coffee shop had a line clear out the door, but you don't see me sweating it, do you? "You got fired." Sure, sure, but you know what they say -- when one door closes, another one opens. Unfortunately for me there, there were also building security guards behind that door, and they were both strong and no-nonsense.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees now there's a boss who leads by example. "He's not the boss." Then what the hell is he doing this for?