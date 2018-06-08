Man Dives In Lake To Save Dying Drone At Last Second

June 8, 2018

This is the footage from Dave Svorking's drone as it runs out of power and slowly descends into a lake, causing Dave to spring into action and dive in after it, saving it at the last second before it makes a disastrous water landing. Good work, Dave, but what's up with that dead fish floating nearby? What's its story? Because Nemo's dad is worried sick and needs an I.D. on that thing, STAT.

Keep going for the video while I make up that fish's backstory in my mind.

Thanks to Nichols, who agrees where's Spider Man when you need him?

  • Darren McCoy

    Plus... How you doing????

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    shrinkage

  • TheQiwiMan

    Sure hope he thought to take his wallet and phone out of his pockets first, or he just blew a couple hundred bucks in order to save a couple hundred different bucks.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    If his phone isn't waterproof by now, he needs a new one anyway.

  • Andyman7714

    I was just thinking that. Couldn't see the drone but if it was a Phantom, we're talking almost 2 grand. At the most a iPhone 10? A grand. So probably a sound financial decision.

  • Munihausen

    Khal Drogo doesn't have sht on that guy.

