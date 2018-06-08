Man Dives In Lake To Save Dying Drone At Last Second

This is the footage from Dave Svorking's drone as it runs out of power and slowly descends into a lake, causing Dave to spring into action and dive in after it, saving it at the last second before it makes a disastrous water landing. Good work, Dave, but what's up with that dead fish floating nearby? What's its story? Because Nemo's dad is worried sick and needs an I.D. on that thing, STAT.

Keep going for the video while I make up that fish's backstory in my mind.

