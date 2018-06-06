Man Creates 30-Track A Capella Cover Of The THX Logo Theme

June 6, 2018

thx-theme-acapella.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber Mach Kobayashi performing a 30-track a capella cover of the THX logo theme. It sounded a lot like not how I remember it at all. Mach's performance was made possible thanks to THX releasing the sheet music for their logo theme to celebrate their 35th anniversary, despite the fact I already figured it out years ago just listening by ear. "Do you even have ears?" My ears are like Voldemort's nose. My penis though -- my penis is like Nagini. "Dead?" Sooooooo dead.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rob, who can't wait for the inevitable Dolby cover.

  • Homestar

    Meh

  • Fartbutt

    My favorite song

  • D3Fd0ck

    This was just ugly...

  • WhiteEagle2

    Well that was a thing.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I got the spell to help you out, GW.

    "EXPECTO GEEDOUBLEYOUWEENER-OH!"

    You're welcome.

  • Doog

    Interesting.

  • Ollie Williams

    ...sort of.

