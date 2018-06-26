Madrid Police Dog Demonstrates His CPR Skills

June 26, 2018

This is a short video posted by the Municipal Police of Madrid of Poncho the police dog demonstrating his CPR skills. I like the blinking light on his back, I want to get one of those for my dog so she's easier to find when we're playing hide-and-seek. So would this CPR technique actually save a life? Asking for a friend who notoriously eats too fast. "I think you're thinking of the Heimlich maneuver." Oh right, so what's CPR for? "Cardiac arrest." Oh hell no, I'm not going back to jail.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc and Alexandra, who agree a cat would just rub its ass on you face smelling-salts style. Also a potential lifesaver.

Warehouse Collapse Drops 9,000 Barrels Of Bourbon

Previous Story

That's Too Much: $230,000 Nail Polish Made With Black Diamonds

Next Story
  • adsffda

    the dog can't actually do it through it's just a publicity thing where it imitates the motions?

  • Ollie Williams

    I mean, let's be clear here, even full grown, this dog cannot perform CPR. It's pretty clickbait-y. If you're not almost or are snapping ribs, you're not doing CPR correctly.

  • Bling Nye
  • toba_fett

    Muy Bien! Get this dog a cape and some treats.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Que perro tan guay!!

  • Vivian

    it never is

  • adsffda

    i see you spam

  • Nicholas Conrad

    42 is not enough seconds!

  • Geekologie

    it never is

  • Jason Christopher

    WE DO NOT DESERVE DOGS

  • Bling Nye

    The more people I meet, the more I like my dog.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awwww, dogs, emergencies, interesting, medical, police, so that's what that looks like, that's it i'm going home early so i can give my dog some love, training, video, we don't deserve them, who's a good boy?!, you're a good boy!
Previous Post
Next Post