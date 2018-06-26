Madrid Police Dog Demonstrates His CPR Skills

This is a short video posted by the Municipal Police of Madrid of Poncho the police dog demonstrating his CPR skills. I like the blinking light on his back, I want to get one of those for my dog so she's easier to find when we're playing hide-and-seek. So would this CPR technique actually save a life? Asking for a friend who notoriously eats too fast. "I think you're thinking of the Heimlich maneuver." Oh right, so what's CPR for? "Cardiac arrest." Oh hell no, I'm not going back to jail.

Keep going for the video.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

