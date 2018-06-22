Less Pouring, More Drinking: A Self-Filling Wine Glass With A Reservoir

June 22, 2018

self-filling-wine-glass-1.jpg

This is the self-filling Glass Tank wine glass designed by Kouichi Okamoto. Your mom will definitely think it's one of those dab rigs all the kids are talking about. It holds a bunch of wine and, thanks to air pressure vs wine pressure, keeps the goblet at a constant level for sipping. Obviously, my aunt would love it. I can hear her cackling already. She already went absolutely nuts when I bought her one of those glasses that fits right in the top of a wine bottle. Unfortunately, a single glass costs $325, so you're better off just doing what I do and-- "I'm not buttchugging a four-pack of wine coolers." Suit yourself.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

self-filling-wine-glass-2.jpg

self-filling-wine-glass-3.jpg

self-filling-wine-glass-4.jpg

Thanks to my friend Michelle S, whose purple teeth I could sense through her email. Ahahahhahahhahahha, so are you already too tipsy for happy hour or what?

  • Jenness

    People who really love wine, also tend to have some semblance of dignity and style. You can't swill this and stare haughtily at anyone. You'd look like a fool - a FOOL I say! Thumbs down with a sneer of disdain.

  • Bling Nye

    Came for "buttchugging," was not disappointed.

  • Wooder

    So while you drink it looks like your holding a purple balloon to your face...and you also look like an alcoholic!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nothing says you couldn't fill it with anice white wine... Or vodka.

  • Meh

    For some reason this reminds me of the pythagoras(?) wine glass, or it was another greek guy, that one is waay more fun to give to people though.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Is this what the kids call a ... *looks at notes*... "marijuana bong?"

