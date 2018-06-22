Less Pouring, More Drinking: A Self-Filling Wine Glass With A Reservoir

This is the self-filling Glass Tank wine glass designed by Kouichi Okamoto. Your mom will definitely think it's one of those dab rigs all the kids are talking about. It holds a bunch of wine and, thanks to air pressure vs wine pressure, keeps the goblet at a constant level for sipping. Obviously, my aunt would love it. I can hear her cackling already. She already went absolutely nuts when I bought her one of those glasses that fits right in the top of a wine bottle. Unfortunately, a single glass costs $325, so you're better off just doing what I do and-- "I'm not buttchugging a four-pack of wine coolers." Suit yourself.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to my friend Michelle S, whose purple teeth I could sense through her email. Ahahahhahahhahahha, so are you already too tipsy for happy hour or what?