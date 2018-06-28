LEGO's Next Series Of Blind-Bagged Minifigs Will All Be Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts Characters

June 28, 2018

Note: Larger version of all the Harry Potter figures HERE. Shot of all the Fantastic Beasts characters below/after the jump.

LEGO has just announced that it's next series of $4 blind-bagged minifigs will all be Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts characters. Available starting August 1st, there will be 22 figures in total, including, drumroll please:

From Harry Potter:


Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Cho Chang, Dean Thomas, Lord Voldemort, Dobby, Cedric Diggory, Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody, Professor Flitwick, Sybill Trelawney, Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter in School Robes (with Hedwig), Ron Weasley in School Robes (with Scabbers), Hermione Granger in School Robes (with Crookshanks), Draco Malfoy in Quidditch Robes, and Harry Potter in Pajamas (with Invisibility Cloak)

and from Fantastic Beasts:

Newt Scamander (with Niffler), Jacob Kowalski, Tina Goldstein, Queenie Goldstein, Credence Barebone, and Percival Graves

I'm a little disappointed there aren't more Harry Potter villains in the group, but that's just me and I'm always at least a little disappointed in everything. I can never just be happy with the way things are. Why do you think that is? "You're broken." Did my doctor tell you that -- what else did he say? "He said the penis thing isn't looking good." Damn, the possibility of a reduction? Yeah....I suggested maybe he could just use a chainsaw but he was worried it wouldn't be precise enough.

Keep going for the Fantastic Beasts characters.

harry-potter-lego-minifigs-2.jpg

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees the key to collecting every bling-bagged or blind-boxed character in a series is being filthy rich and not caring if you get doubles.

  • Cheese

    They were going to make a JK Rowling minifig but they couldn't fit her fat, smug (detatched from the real world & somehow thinks she has political power, demanding we let even more migrants into the UK but won't house them in the 50 spare bedrooms she has in her mansion) head into the bag.

  • FearlessFarris

    Perfect for children!

    And for creepy adults who occupy the Venn diagram intersection of liking both Legos and Harry Potter.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I know way more adults in the 20-30 yo who likes Harry Potter than children and teenagers.

  • Cheese

    Creepy.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Fantastic Beasts was just awful. I gave up trying to watch it after about 15 minutes.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I watched it completely, I kinda like it because of the creatures but I cringed most through it. The cast was awful, I can't stand the main protagonist. Also, I didn't know where to find any beasts by the end of it.

