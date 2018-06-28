LEGO's Next Series Of Blind-Bagged Minifigs Will All Be Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts Characters

Note: Larger version of all the Harry Potter figures HERE. Shot of all the Fantastic Beasts characters below/after the jump.

LEGO has just announced that it's next series of $4 blind-bagged minifigs will all be Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts characters. Available starting August 1st, there will be 22 figures in total, including, drumroll please:

From Harry Potter:

Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Cho Chang, Dean Thomas, Lord Voldemort, Dobby, Cedric Diggory, Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody, Professor Flitwick, Sybill Trelawney, Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter in School Robes (with Hedwig), Ron Weasley in School Robes (with Scabbers), Hermione Granger in School Robes (with Crookshanks), Draco Malfoy in Quidditch Robes, and Harry Potter in Pajamas (with Invisibility Cloak) and from Fantastic Beasts: Newt Scamander (with Niffler), Jacob Kowalski, Tina Goldstein, Queenie Goldstein, Credence Barebone, and Percival Graves

Keep going for the Fantastic Beasts characters.

