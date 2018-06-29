LEGO Releases Official Pics Of It's Upcoming 2,321 Piece Voltron Set

Years in the making (okay, two -- it was originally proposed as a LEGO Ideas set in 2016, then approved for production about a year ago), these are the pics just unveiled by LEGO of their upcoming (August 1st) release of an official 2,321 piece Voltron construction set. The set will build five complete lions (black, blue, red, green and yellow), which can be combined to form a 15-inch tall Voltron with posable head, shoulders, arms and wrists. No word on price yet, but if it's based on six-year old me's personal excitement, it'll be around a million bucks and I won't be able to afford one. "It's $180." That's a steal. "You're cool with that?" No, I meant I'll have to steal a friend's.

Keep going for shots of all the individual lions.

Thanks to Webdoctor (I have cancer, don't I?!) and Jeffrey S, who can't wait till we're all hanging out in the basement building our Voltrons together. How sweet it will be!