Knocking Over 1,377 Large Plastic Shipping Pallets Like Dominos

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a video of the folks at plastic shipping pallet supplier Exporta Global setting the world record for most shipping pallets knocked over like dominos, with a total of 1,377. How nobody got the plastic pallet party started prematurely with a little kick when nobody was looking is beyond me, but I'm assuming it involved a lot of self control. Me? I don't have any of that. "You are eating a cheesecake for breakfast." You make a great point.

Keep going for the video, as well as a short timelapse of the setup.

