Just A Guy Painting A Car With A Roller And House Paint

June 4, 2018

painting-car-with-house-paint.jpg

In I hope he paints some flames next news, this is a short video of a man in a sweet cowboy hat painting a car with a paint roller and some white house paint. Obviously, I expected a little more when I pulled into this Pay 'n' Spray to lose my wanted level. Now I know what you're all thinking, and the simplest and most logical answer is that's not his car.

Thanks to Jody, who wants his car fingerpainted by a kindergarten class.

  • GeneralDisorder

    You can, although you shouldn't, paint a car with a roller. You'd just have to wet-sand then clear-coat afterward (and you can't clear-coat with a roller because it'll look like the steamiest pile of dog shit).

  • Jenness

    Vertical video AND the car alarm going off the entire time...gahhh! But meanwhile, I wonder what it looked like in the end and why?

  • Doog

    Right!?

  • Doog

    Okay, but what does the end result look like? I mean maybe this is actually a good idea and we shouldn't knock it til we try it. Quick, someone try it and report back. Not it!

  • infi_nitive

    ...it turns out bad, you guys. Real, really, reallllly bad. :(

    On an unrelated topic: anyone want to buy a one-of-a-kind Chevy Trailblazer? Custom paint job! Low miles! "You obviously painted it yourself." ...no, I didn't.

  • Talon184

    "They see me rollin'...they hatin'...They trolling ... they trying to catch me paintin' dirty."

  • Corky McButterpants

    I think the real crime here is portrait videos.
    C'mon people! It's almost 2020.

  • Doog

    Seriously we're better than this, right? We need to be better than this

  • Jetch Vargas

    he is talking about the guy thats painting the car is from "la sierra" meaning he is like a hillbilly... what he doesnt know is that he is the one from "la sierra" for filming in portrait mode.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Both of you, marry me right now.

    We can make it work.

  • Jetch Vargas

    ok, will do. what do i get?

  • Corky McButterpants
  • Doog

    I definitely tried to click the colored text for no apparent reason and was slightly disappointed in the results

