Jurassic Park Painstakingly Recreated In Far Cry 5

June 6, 2018

This is a video tour of the Jurassic Park map created in Far Cry 5's Arcade mode by Youtube channel Forge Labs (previously: a LOST island map made by a different party). It...looks infinitely better than most of the maps I played while cleaning up all the multiplayer trophies in the game. Three quarters of those felt like they were made by monkeys. And not smart monkeys either -- the kind that would try to catch and eat all the turds thrown in a shit-tossing fight. I played one map where the two teams couldn't even kill each other, just throw grenades down a well nowhere near the enemy. I was furious by the end of the third 8-minute round.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees painstakingly is the only way to do anything that you truly care about.

