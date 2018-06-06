Japan Demonstrates Robotic Firefighting Snake
Note: Keep your volume in check, this thing sounds like one of my neighbor's sex toys.
Because tentacle everything, this is a video demonstration of the DragonFireFighter developed by Japan's Tohoku University and National Institute of Technology. It looks like a robotic snake and balances itself using jets of water as it makes its way to extinguish fires in hard-to-reach places like my neighbor's ass. "It's really not that hard to reach, you know." Jesus, stop winking at me and move already -- you and that wife of yours are running me out of butter.
Hit the jump for the video.
Thanks to hairless, who's convinced snakes are the future which is terrible news because I just put all my money in turtles.
-
Dave Walker
-
Nicholas Conrad
-
atheistgirl
-
Doog
-
Mark
-
WhiteEagle2
-
Doog
-
The_Wretched
-
Mark
-
Bling Nye
-
Bling Nye
-
Joebags !
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Ollie Williams
Read More: ain't no sunshine when she's gone, burninating, burning things, fire in all the holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, meanwhile in japan, putting out fires, robotics, safety first, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, tentacle everything, trogdor is not into this, video, water, whatever works