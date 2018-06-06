Japan Demonstrates Robotic Firefighting Snake

Note: Keep your volume in check, this thing sounds like one of my neighbor's sex toys.

Because tentacle everything, this is a video demonstration of the DragonFireFighter developed by Japan's Tohoku University and National Institute of Technology. It looks like a robotic snake and balances itself using jets of water as it makes its way to extinguish fires in hard-to-reach places like my neighbor's ass. "It's really not that hard to reach, you know." Jesus, stop winking at me and move already -- you and that wife of yours are running me out of butter.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who's convinced snakes are the future which is terrible news because I just put all my money in turtles.