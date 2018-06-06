Japan Demonstrates Robotic Firefighting Snake

June 6, 2018

robot-snake-firefighter.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check, this thing sounds like one of my neighbor's sex toys.

Because tentacle everything, this is a video demonstration of the DragonFireFighter developed by Japan's Tohoku University and National Institute of Technology. It looks like a robotic snake and balances itself using jets of water as it makes its way to extinguish fires in hard-to-reach places like my neighbor's ass. "It's really not that hard to reach, you know." Jesus, stop winking at me and move already -- you and that wife of yours are running me out of butter.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who's convinced snakes are the future which is terrible news because I just put all my money in turtles.

Man Creates 30-Track A Capella Cover Of The THX Logo Theme

Previous Story

Bad Ideas: SUV Has Car Trouble, Won't Go Forward, Driver Drives It In Reverse Off Interstate

Next Story
  • Dave Walker

    What a waste of water cant replace a good fireman

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Wait, they have to push it around and steer it by hand? Where does the 'robot' part happen? Might as well be a rigid pole on that trolly, at least that wouldn't tear up the lawn. Much dissapoint!

  • Doog

    This seems like a far less useful and less efficient version of what we already have, a hose that you point at the fire...

  • Mark

    The lake nearby was lowered 3 feet during this presentation. Luckily, no fish were harmed.

    Thankfully the fire was a contained fire. Had it been an actual fire, three more rooms would have been consumed before the water snake was able to make it to the party.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Yeah, I'm not seeing the benefit. They should have set up a sample scenario that doesn't look super easy to use a regular hose with.

  • Doog

    Right? I mean if that had been an actual fire it would have hella spread by the time Water Worm got to it, whereas a regular person coulda put it out in seconds...

  • The_Wretched

    Eh, how much water did they spend on locomotion vs on the fire? Can the robot navigate stairs to the 4th floor and put out a fire there? Why isn't a drone involved? Couldn't it work better with a multiple tentacle approach instead of one big worm?

    If i wear a drone tentacle umbrella hose hat, can I be listed as an :S-Rank: hero for fire suppression purposes?

  • Mark

    I watched this and all I could think of was maybe they should just equip themselves with water balloons and chuck them through the windows

  • Bling Nye

    That's already a thing, sorta... https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Bling Nye

    Obligatory, "I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going...."

  • Joebags !

    This looks unnecessary...

  • TheQiwiMan

    See, Internet? You've been teasing the Japanese for ages for their tentacle Hentai, when they were just exploring the technology in order to perfect their Firefighter Tentacles! Don't you feel bad now??

  • Ollie Williams

    You misspelled "masturbating to" with "teasing".

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ain't no sunshine when she's gone, burninating, burning things, fire in all the holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, meanwhile in japan, putting out fires, robotics, safety first, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, tentacle everything, trogdor is not into this, video, water, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post