It's Only Right: Woman Catches Foul Ball In Beer, Chugs It (The Beer, Not The Ball)

June 7, 2018

baseball-beer-chug.jpg

Because you gotta do what you gotta do, this is a short video from a recent San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves game of a ball that's fouled high behind the plate and a woman in the upper deck catches it in her beer. She then chugs the beer around the ball, and straight into my heart. What sport is this again? "Baseball." I love baseball so much.

Keep going for two videos including the one shot by her friend right next to her, and a photo of her after the catch and chug. What a magnificent creature.

baseball-beer.jpg

Thanks to Dave C, for inspiring me to go to a Dodgers game and sit in the all-you-can-eat hotdogs and nachos and popcorn and peanuts section and try to set a disgusting record.

