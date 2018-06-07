It's Only Right: Woman Catches Foul Ball In Beer, Chugs It (The Beer, Not The Ball)

Because you gotta do what you gotta do, this is a short video from a recent San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves game of a ball that's fouled high behind the plate and a woman in the upper deck catches it in her beer. She then chugs the beer around the ball, and straight into my heart. What sport is this again? "Baseball." I love baseball so much.

Keep going for two videos including the one shot by her friend right next to her, and a photo of her after the catch and chug. What a magnificent creature.

When the baseball lands in your beer cup in front of everyone...you chug it! Good call @Mudcat55! ⚾️🍻(via Gabby) #Padres pic.twitter.com/f4AfjO96sH — 973 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 6, 2018

Thanks to Dave C, for inspiring me to go to a Dodgers game and sit in the all-you-can-eat hotdogs and nachos and popcorn and peanuts section and try to set a disgusting record.