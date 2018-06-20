I'm Flying, Jack!: Personal Jet Suit Agility Test Video

This is a video released by Gravity Industries (previously) of their latest jet suit design (with one turbine engine on the back, two attached to each arm) being put through its paces in an agility test over a lake by chasing a man on a jetski. At first I thought he was a kite. It looks pretty agile. It also looks pretty fun, let me take it for a spin. "I'm sorry, but it takes a lot of training to be able to fly the jet suit." Please *pointing* I have all the training I need right here. "Three beers and a quarter bottle of tequila?" I'll be ready in twenty.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ron, who can't wait for jet suit paintball wars, although I'm not sure how you're gonna be able to hold a gun with jet engines on your wrists.