I Feel Like I Was There: Inside Helmet Cam Footage From Monaco Grand Prix

This is some unique footage from a camera and mic inside the helmet of Toro Rosso F1 driver Pierre Gasly during a lap around the Monaco Grand Prix race course. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that if that had been me in that car, there's no way that helmet wouldn't have been full of shit. "How do you poop in an F1 race car helmet?" The way you poop in your space helmet during liftoff -- furiously, and all at once.

Keep going for the video.

