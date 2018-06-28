How Did I Not Know That?: Breaking Open Cattails Produces Tons And Tons Of Fluff

This is a video of a man breaking open a bunch of cattails (aka corn dog grass -- we used to call them water hotdogs), to reveal all the fluff inside. Am I the only one who didn't know this? It almost looks like bubbles. I feel like I need to go back in time and live my whole childhood over again since I missed out on this simple pleasure. "Better late than never." True -- wanna hit up a pond with me after work? "No." Maybe this weekend? "I'm busy." Why don't you like me? "You're hard to like." Everyone I meet says the same thing. "Just how many friends do you have anyways?" Including you? "Not including me." One. "Excluding pets?" I could use a hug.

Keep going for the video while I go play with cattails alone.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees there's nothing quite like convincing a younger sibling to take a bite of a cattail. Haha, I used to make my brother bite Snap-N-Pops too!