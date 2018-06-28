How Did I Not Know That?: Breaking Open Cattails Produces Tons And Tons Of Fluff

June 28, 2018

This is a video of a man breaking open a bunch of cattails (aka corn dog grass -- we used to call them water hotdogs), to reveal all the fluff inside. Am I the only one who didn't know this? It almost looks like bubbles. I feel like I need to go back in time and live my whole childhood over again since I missed out on this simple pleasure. "Better late than never." True -- wanna hit up a pond with me after work? "No." Maybe this weekend? "I'm busy." Why don't you like me? "You're hard to like." Everyone I meet says the same thing. "Just how many friends do you have anyways?" Including you? "Not including me." One. "Excluding pets?" I could use a hug.

Keep going for the video while I go play with cattails alone.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees there's nothing quite like convincing a younger sibling to take a bite of a cattail. Haha, I used to make my brother bite Snap-N-Pops too!

  • Eric Ord

    This use to be me and firsts :'(

  • Alf in pog form

    I did this in the school gym corridor before class when I was a kid, the Gym teacher was NOT impressed.

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, the white stuff is cattail seed and doing that is basically ejaculating the plant.

    Skeet skeet

  • Adibobea9

    Makes sense, because when I get hard and expand, I also explode and just keep coming. I produce tons of white stuff…

  • Jenness

    I wonder if that it is why it's so satisfying and fun to do?

  • Bling Nye

    https://media.giphy.com/med...

    Side note, TIL that "yes" in ASL at a glance looks a lot like cranking one out... Coincidence?

  • Jenness

    I think you're onto something.

  • D3Fd0ck

    As kids, we used to break them off the stalks and let them dry then later use them as "fluff grenades".

  • Eric Ord

    When I was a kid I used to eat them

  • Eric Ord

    They tried to stop me, but...

  • Draco Basileus

    Did the same thing. The only problem was that if they weren't prepped it'd hurt like hell if you caught one in the head.

  • Cheese

    Oddly enough, real cat tails don't contain any fluff when you break them open...

  • Eric Ord

    Low blow, man, low blow

  • WhiteEagle2

    But they do still make a mess!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Oddly Satisfying (TM)

  • Bling Nye

    You can borrow this: ™

  • Meh

    For me these are typically for golf courses. And this is where could be found in the Netherlands.

