House Flipper, A House Flipping Simulation Video Game
Watch a lot of HGTV? Wish you could get more into house flipping but without actually getting your hands dirty? Enter House Flipper (links to Steam page), a house flipping simulation video game where players buy, repair and renovate, and resell homes. Haha -- suck it, Property Brothers, I just set the new world record! "No, it says you don't have enough free disk space to install the game." You know it's rude to watch over a person's shoulder when they don't know you're there.
Keep going for a short game trailer, as well as a half hour video of a guy flipping an apocalypse bunker in-game.
Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the key to flipping houses is being the Hulk and lifting with your knees.
-
Talon184
-
toba_fett
-
TheQiwiMan
-
tyr2180
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Wooder
-
TheMajesticWaterRuffalo
-
Geekologie
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Mark
-
Closet Nerd
Read More: demolition, different strokes for different folks, everybody needs a hobby, having a great time, hgtv, homes, houses, i feel like i accomplished so much and so very little at the same time, man the sims 4 is hard i'm not sure if i'm ever gonna get that platinum, real games that exist, simulation, sure why not, this house is not a home without you, time wasters, video games, what a time to be alive, whee!