House Flipper, A House Flipping Simulation Video Game

June 26, 2018

Watch a lot of HGTV? Wish you could get more into house flipping but without actually getting your hands dirty? Enter House Flipper (links to Steam page), a house flipping simulation video game where players buy, repair and renovate, and resell homes. Haha -- suck it, Property Brothers, I just set the new world record! "No, it says you don't have enough free disk space to install the game." You know it's rude to watch over a person's shoulder when they don't know you're there.

Keep going for a short game trailer, as well as a half hour video of a guy flipping an apocalypse bunker in-game.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the key to flipping houses is being the Hulk and lifting with your knees.

  • Talon184

    I actually own this game and it's actually kind of fun ... for about an hour. Then it gets really repetitive. They need to add more content for it to be a decent game.

  • toba_fett

    Not realistic enough. There is no option for the wrong cabinets to be shipped and you have to stay on the phone for 3 hours to get it sorted out and now you can't play the game for 4 days until the new cabinets arrive. Better luck next time.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I worked on a game like this 10 years ago, except it was less a "simulator" and more a "Majesco must be a money-laundering front for the mafia, because why the hell would anybody ever buy one of their games?"

    We even had the cringiest of cringe commercial for it! https://youtu.be/_S1yvMj4eW...

  • tyr2180

    That ad was a rough 1:12.

    But looks like you had in-game sponsorship from Home Depot? the game was probably in the black before you ever sold a copy...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yeah it basically turned into a 30+ Hour commercial for Home Depot.

    One thing's for sure, I demand that the entire cast and crew of that commercial put on a production at my funeral.

  • Wooder

    Now I can do a sucky job faster! and save money...plus my wife can give her input as I do it on the computer! where do I buy this software of the future!

    Note: I love how there are no studs in that wall...the realism is amazing.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    This takes all the fun out of it. I need that realism of pain and the risk of bleeding out when I nail my foot to the floor.

  • Geekologie

    foot, or feet?

  • GeneralDisorder

    All four of them.

  • Mark

    Exactly...you need to nail the other one down to get enough leverage to remove the first one.

    And then you do the same for the second one.

    wait...ummm

  • Closet Nerd

    Cross your feet like JC and just use one BIG nail...

