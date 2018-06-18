High Security: A Fingerprint Padlock That Can Be Easily Be Disassembled With A Screwdriver

This is a shot of the fingerprint padlock that lockpicking hobbyist LockPickingLawyer was sent by the manufacturer for review. After spending almost no time with the lock, LockPickingLawyer discovered the entire lock can be disassembled by removing three torx screws around the bezel, the shackle opened, and even relocked without the owner's knowledge. That's some high security. After making the manufacturer aware of this critical design flaw, they responded with, and I kid you not:

the lock is invincible to the people who do not have a screw driver

Well that's a relief. It's not like a criminal would already own a set of torx screw drivers, or that anyone can just buy a set on Amazon for $4. Now I'm not saying this company should head back to the drawing board, but they should definitely get out of the lock making business and burn their office to the ground.

Keep going for a shot of his email to the manufacturer and their amazing response.



Thanks to Luc, who's not convinced that lock is sledgehammer proof either.