Guy Makes His Own Little Wave Pool By Repeatedly Jumping In Inflatable Pool With Inner Tube

June 19, 2018

This is a video of a man making his own wave pool in one of those backyard inflatable-ring pools by repeatedly jumping in the middle with an inner tube. I had no idea those pools were so good at keeping water from splashing out around the sides. That is a quality design. My neighbors actually put one of these things in their backyard over the weekend and I've been considered going over there for a little late-night skinny-dipping but they're super-swingers and already propositioned me twice so if I get caught then two glasses of wine later I'm having sex with everyone. I can only be curious for so long.

Keep going for the video while I wait for my girlfriend to call asking what the hell I'm talking about and I pretend like I don't even write Geekologie anymore.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who's just happy that, unlike most wave pools he's seen, at least there aren't any turds in this one.

GuardBot, A Robotic Sphere Surveillance System That "Can Roll On Any Terrain"

Previous Story

Classic Cartoons Edited To Perform Wu-Tang Clan's 'Protect Ya Neck'

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: backyard, different strokes for different folks, forget about paying admission to wet 'n wild!, having a great time, i'm flying jack!, living the dream, living your best life, pool, so that's what that looks like, summertime and the living's easy, water, watersports, whee!, who needs friends?, you do you
Previous Post
Next Post