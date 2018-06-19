Guy Makes His Own Little Wave Pool By Repeatedly Jumping In Inflatable Pool With Inner Tube

This is a video of a man making his own wave pool in one of those backyard inflatable-ring pools by repeatedly jumping in the middle with an inner tube. I had no idea those pools were so good at keeping water from splashing out around the sides. That is a quality design. My neighbors actually put one of these things in their backyard over the weekend and I've been considered going over there for a little late-night skinny-dipping but they're super-swingers and already propositioned me twice so if I get caught then two glasses of wine later I'm having sex with everyone. I can only be curious for so long.

Keep going for the video while I wait for my girlfriend to call asking what the hell I'm talking about and I pretend like I don't even write Geekologie anymore.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who's just happy that, unlike most wave pools he's seen, at least there aren't any turds in this one.