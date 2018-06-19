This is a video demonstration of GuardBot, a robotic rolling ball surveillance system that can allegedly tackle any terrain (including sand, snow and water -- but what about lava?). GuardBots will be available in a variety of sizes from 5-inches to 7-feet in diameter and cost up to $100,000. In addition to Big Brothering, it's developers also hope "to develop it as a companion bot for patients with dementia and for sports broadcasting." Me? I'm hoping they add a couple machine gun turrets to the sides and get this robot apocalypse party started already. I'm tired of prepping, I'm ready to apply my training to real-life robot battle. "There's no way humanity is ready for a full-scale robot war." I know. "Wait -- what are you saying?!" As long as they don't hurt the animals.

Keep going for a couple more shots (including trying to find its golf ball and taking a bath) and a video of GuardBots in action.

Thanks to Draco Basileus, who agrees the future is coming whether we want it to or not.