GuardBot, A Robotic Sphere Surveillance System That "Can Roll On Any Terrain"

June 19, 2018

guardbot-1.jpg

This is a video demonstration of GuardBot, a robotic rolling ball surveillance system that can allegedly tackle any terrain (including sand, snow and water -- but what about lava?). GuardBots will be available in a variety of sizes from 5-inches to 7-feet in diameter and cost up to $100,000. In addition to Big Brothering, it's developers also hope "to develop it as a companion bot for patients with dementia and for sports broadcasting." Me? I'm hoping they add a couple machine gun turrets to the sides and get this robot apocalypse party started already. I'm tired of prepping, I'm ready to apply my training to real-life robot battle. "There's no way humanity is ready for a full-scale robot war." I know. "Wait -- what are you saying?!" As long as they don't hurt the animals.

Keep going for a couple more shots (including trying to find its golf ball and taking a bath) and a video of GuardBots in action.

guardbot-2.jpg

guardbot-3.jpg

guardbot-4.jpg

Thanks to Draco Basileus, who agrees the future is coming whether we want it to or not.

  • Douchy McDouche

    For an extra $50,000 you can upgrade your GuardBot to DeathBot.

  • Zachary Zarko

    Looks like it's ribbed (and studded) for her pleasure. Is it selfish that I sometimes turn ribbed condoms inside out before I put them on? I mean - what about MY pleasure?

  • Fartbutt

    Yes, that's racist. You're supposed to tie the condom around the trunk of the penis, put a warm towel on it and smack it with some sand. Then it's like a medium sandpaper type feeling. Good for the skin

  • Richard Janicek
  • Jenness

    What the hell was that?!? OMG

  • Have you never seen The Prisoner?

  • Richard Janicek

    A nightmare :0

  • GeneralDisorder

    This just like any other robot balls looks like it could use a good swift kick.

  • Bling Nye

    Curious if it could handle a pair of chock blocks.

  • The_Wretched

    BB8 meets the prisoner meets gantz meets HappyFunBall.

  • Goddamn, why are we so intent on creating our own demise? "New features include fear smelling receptors, and a thirst for human flesh!"

  • Mark

    They have already equipped drones with guns and infra red....so we can be hunted in the woods. Now these things!
    I still bet I can out pace it in a paddle equipped swan boat. It won't be pretty but I'll get away dammit!

  • KingCraigers

    But does it Stair?

  • Fartbutt

    https://i.imgur.com/HEsxTY3...

    You cant win against an Asian tho...

  • Mark

    Challenge it to a stairing contest!

  • Wooder

    Granted the ball can probably go faster than a security guard.

    But a part of me just wants to kick it for a field goal!. What? whats the ball going to do? run up my leg...give me a good massage.

  • The_Wretched

    the side bumps can house machine pistols or lazers attached to shark heads for the aquatic model. Don't be fooled by its cuddly demeanor.

  • KingCraigers

    Well it can only go up to 9 mph. I would say most guards are a bit faster. However! It has a continuous run life of 25 hrs, vs a guards 30 secs. I should know, I am one. lol

  • TheQiwiMan

    Okay, this is awesome. When I have my Super Villain lair on my private island, I'll have a whole army of these bad boys.

  • Mark

    Any terrain?
    I would like to see it traverse mud. :-D

