Great Whites Spotted Swimming By Kayaker At California Beach

This is a short drone video of a couple (allegedly there were over a dozen) great white sharks swimming around kayaker Nicolle Otman at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, California, near the Monterey Bay. Relaxation in the face of mouths full of daggers!:

[Nicolle] says she wasn't scared of the white-belled animals with mouths full of daggers.

"I felt at home,"..."It's a pretty humbling and relaxing experience." Marine biologist and boat captain Giancarlo Thomae captured video footage of Ottman paddling next to the ocean predators while the sharks were swimming just yards from families playing in the surf line. Thomae has been kayaking with great whites ever since they started showing up in increasing numbers off the coast of Aptos four years ago. He and other experts believe about 40 juvenile great whites are making the area off the pier at Seacliff State Beach their home each spring.

Ah, so they're growing juveniles. I thought they looked a little small. Those are just lesser white sharks in my opinion -- nothing to be worried about. As a matter of fact, they're almost the perfect age to be tamed. I AM a shark whisperer, you know. "I wanna be shark whisperer!" You can be. "What do I do?" Here -- tie one of these fish to each arm, then wade into the water and whisper the magic words I've written on this piece of paper. "Eat me?" Right, but you have to say it like you mean it, not like it's a question.

