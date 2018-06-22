Good Job: Hotel Valet Manages To Park Porsche Under An SUV

This is a video of the aftermath following a Hyatt hotel valet in Sydney, Australia managed to park a Porsche under an orange SUV. A witnesses's account, who thought they were filming a movie at first because why on earth would a valet park a car under another car in real life?:

"I saw the valet hit the car in front from a parked position," said Jonathan Bouzaid

"He then must have panicked and hit the accelerator causing the Porsche to go further under the orange car and pushing the white car into the bollards," Bouzaid said. "I think the valet wasn't aware of the power that you get when starting a Porsche," The valet had to be cut free from the wreckage but wasn't hurt and was sent home to rest, said Camilla Cooper, a spokeswoman from the Hyatt Regency hotel in central Sydney.

Wait -- the valet was sent home to rest, or sent home to find a new job? Because I feel like Hyatt isn't going to be thrilled about him still parking cars for their hotel after an incident like this. As a matter of fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the first thing a driver sees when they're pulling their car up for valet is a sign that reads, "It's cool, he doesn't work here anymore."

Keep going for the video, which unfortunately doesn't include the 5-star valeting in progress.

Thanks to Joss, who's not convinced the valet didn't think he was playing Spy Hunter and was just trying to drive his car into the back of the weapons truck.