Good Job: Hotel Valet Manages To Park Porsche Under An SUV

June 22, 2018

valet-parks-porsche-under-suv.jpg

This is a video of the aftermath following a Hyatt hotel valet in Sydney, Australia managed to park a Porsche under an orange SUV. A witnesses's account, who thought they were filming a movie at first because why on earth would a valet park a car under another car in real life?:

"I saw the valet hit the car in front from a parked position," said Jonathan Bouzaid


"He then must have panicked and hit the accelerator causing the Porsche to go further under the orange car and pushing the white car into the bollards," Bouzaid said.

"I think the valet wasn't aware of the power that you get when starting a Porsche,"

The valet had to be cut free from the wreckage but wasn't hurt and was sent home to rest, said Camilla Cooper, a spokeswoman from the Hyatt Regency hotel in central Sydney.

Wait -- the valet was sent home to rest, or sent home to find a new job? Because I feel like Hyatt isn't going to be thrilled about him still parking cars for their hotel after an incident like this. As a matter of fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the first thing a driver sees when they're pulling their car up for valet is a sign that reads, "It's cool, he doesn't work here anymore."

Keep going for the video, which unfortunately doesn't include the 5-star valeting in progress.

Thanks to Joss, who's not convinced the valet didn't think he was playing Spy Hunter and was just trying to drive his car into the back of the weapons truck.

Finally, A $650 Dragon/Dinosaur Foot Waste Basket

Previous Story

World Cup Attendee Lights Cigarette in Stands With A Magician's Flaming Wallet

Next Story
  • Dao

    All these attempts at Aussie statements actually make me happy.

  • Bling Nye

    FEAH DINKIM YEH BUSH OYSTEH!

    :D

  • TheQiwiMan

    NAILED IT

  • Bling Nye

    "NAOW THAYT'S SUM PAHKIN 'DAOWN UNDAH' FOH YAH!"

    *belches, crushes Fosters can on head*

  • Ollie Williams

    "Orange SUV" is a Subaru XV Crosstrek, in case you wanted to list that for some reason.

  • Bling Nye

    I believe in Australia it's called the SOOBIE ECKS-VEE WALKABAOUT.

    We can't stop here, this is dingo country...

  • Ollie Williams

    "Now with more marmite!" - Australia, probably

  • Bling Nye

    FAIR GO, BUT IT'S VEGEMITE IN OZ. MARMITE'S FOR THAOS BRIT WANKAHS.

    *belches, crushes Fosters can on head*

  • Ollie Williams

    Oops. I'm just a dumb American. I know nothing of the world's salty, gross spread.

  • Bling Nye

    I just wish I came from ahlanddaownundah. :(

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, breaking things, crashing things, job security, sounds expensive, that wasn't supposed to happen, woopsie, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can oh hell no you're that guy who tried to park that porsche aren't you!?
Previous Post
Next Post