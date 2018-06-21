Giant Dust Devil Follows Man On Arizona Freeway

This is a short video of a large dust devil that appears to follow the driver filming along an Arizona freeway. Although the man clearly taunts the dust devil at least once ("Come on!"), so I don't know what he was expecting. Actions have consequences. Me? I don't go around taunting natural weather phenomenons because I have respect for them. "You called a tornado a spineless hurricane wannabe." That's different, I needed to get back to Oz.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to You Suck, who sure knows how to make a guy feel good. You should kick me in the nuts from behind when I turn around too. Really get your foot up there.