Giant Dust Devil Follows Man On Arizona Freeway

June 21, 2018

This is a short video of a large dust devil that appears to follow the driver filming along an Arizona freeway. Although the man clearly taunts the dust devil at least once ("Come on!"), so I don't know what he was expecting. Actions have consequences. Me? I don't go around taunting natural weather phenomenons because I have respect for them. "You called a tornado a spineless hurricane wannabe." That's different, I needed to get back to Oz.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to You Suck, who sure knows how to make a guy feel good. You should kick me in the nuts from behind when I turn around too. Really get your foot up there.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Does anyone else want to give Arizona to Mexico? I feel like our country would be better off.

  • UltimateWarrior

    FIRSTPS Can't stop here! This is bat country!

  • Doog

    Is that Taz?

  • Kaizer Chief

    How strong are these things usually? Would it flip your car over?

  • TheQiwiMan

    I have it on pretty good authority they can lift a Porta Pottie high into the air, spraying unspeakable fluids everywhere..

  • KungFuTreachery

    They can definitely throw a person off their feet, but I've never heard of one flipping a vehicle.

  • TheQiwiMan

    And all of a sudden, out from the giant dust devil, there shined a shiny demon, in the middle, of the road.

    AND HE SAID:
    "PLAAAAAAAAY the best SOOOOOONG in the world.... or I'll eat your soul!"

  • Frédéric Purenne

    "Okay." *jams*

  • Jenness
  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Can't stop here! This is bat country!

