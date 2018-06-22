Get It Out Of Here: A Robotic Flying Snake

June 22, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the University Of Tokyo's relatively terrifying DRAGON ('Dual-rotor embedded multilink Robot with the Ability of multi-deGree-of-freedom aerial transformatiON' -- that was a stretch) aerial robot, a snake-like robot made of interconnected sections that can fly thanks to a pair of ducted motors attached to each segment. It was designed to be able to change shape to squeeze through narrow passages, and will be able to manipulate objects thanks to finger-like pincers on each end. Now just imagine this thing a hundred times larger and weaving its way between skyscrapers. Scary, right? Now imagine it a hundred times smaller and trying to fly its way into your anus. Neither one sounds fun, does it? "I say the butt one is a maybe." Ugh, I knoooow, but we hate robots, remember?

Keep going for the video.

flying-robot-snake.jpg

Thanks to Trent BEE, who informed me if they made one large enough to saddle, he would ride it.

$100: The World's Most Expensive Milkshake

Previous Story

Finally, A $650 Dragon/Dinosaur Foot Waste Basket

Next Story
  • Munihausen

    It's the T$3.50

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Keep going for the video"

    *Still image*

    What a cock tease.

    ***EDIT***

    I gotchew, fam:
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Andrew Newton

    "Im tired of these mother fucking snakes being these mother fucking planes."

  • Bling Nye

    I want one that will fly me around and looks like Falkor.

    https://media.giphy.com/med...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dragon, flying, game over man, just make a giant version already i've seen transformers i know how this goes end us already, snake, so that's what that looks like, the end nears, the future nears, things that look like other things, uh-oh, video, visions of the future, well it's clear japan has no interest in helping to save humanity
Previous Post
Next Post