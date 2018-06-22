Get It Out Of Here: A Robotic Flying Snake

This is a video demonstration of the University Of Tokyo's relatively terrifying DRAGON ('Dual-rotor embedded multilink Robot with the Ability of multi-deGree-of-freedom aerial transformatiON' -- that was a stretch) aerial robot, a snake-like robot made of interconnected sections that can fly thanks to a pair of ducted motors attached to each segment. It was designed to be able to change shape to squeeze through narrow passages, and will be able to manipulate objects thanks to finger-like pincers on each end. Now just imagine this thing a hundred times larger and weaving its way between skyscrapers. Scary, right? Now imagine it a hundred times smaller and trying to fly its way into your anus. Neither one sounds fun, does it? "I say the butt one is a maybe." Ugh, I knoooow, but we hate robots, remember?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Trent BEE, who informed me if they made one large enough to saddle, he would ride it.