Get Away From Me: Up Close And Personal With A Yellowjacket Wasp In 4K

This is a video from Youtube channel Warped Perception (previously) featuring some up close and personal footage of yellowjacket wasps shot in ultra high definition. Admittedly, up close yellowjackets actually look kinda cute, and, just like an ex before they're an ex, that they weren't only put here on earth just to ruin your life.

Keep going for the video, there's actually some learning to be done if you're interested.

Thanks to Hartley, who agrees Members Only jackets are still cooler.