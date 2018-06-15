Finally, A Smart Internet-Enabled Cat Litterbox That Can Monitor Your Pet's Health

Seen here being modeled by a cat who's clearly no stranger to peering into the depths of a person's soul and pooping at the same time, this is Sharp's Pet Care Monitor, a $226 smart litter box that monitors your pet's bathroom habits and sends the information it gathers to an artificial intelligence system via the internet, which analyzes and compares the data to ensure your cat isn't suffering from any kidney or urinary tract issues and is functioning at optimal meows.

The advanced cat toilet traces cats' weight, urine volume and frequency, and length of time spent on the toilet. AI will then analyze that data.

If there is any abnormality, such as a cat spending an unusually long time on the toilet or the quantity of urine being abnormally large or small, the owner will be alerted via an application called Cocoro Pet installed on their smartphone.

Now I know what you're all thinking, and you can relax -- there's also an optional sensor available to allow the box to differentiate between all the individual cats in a home. Unfortunately, there's nothing to prevent them all from peeing right beside the litter box instead of in it. You know, not to brag or anything, but I consider myself somewhat of a smart litter box too. "Litter box, yes -- smart, no." Your words hurt me. Still, no word if the box will be able to determine just how many cat turds my dog eats, but I have been feeding her less and she's still gaining weight.

Thanks to v, who agrees the smartest litter box is the one that runs and hides when your cat wants to poop in it.