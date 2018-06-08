Finally, A Decent Pizza Wedding Bouquet

Because nothing says true love like pepperoni and grease, this is the edible pizza bouquet (and matching boutonniere) created by the Villa Italian Kitchen restaurant chain of New Jersey. Want one? You'll have to enter a drawing, and Villa Italian Kitchen will be rewarding a limited number for weddings this year. But even if you lose you get a coupon for a free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza. It's just gonna suck telling your fiancée you'll have to have to postpone your wedding another year because you wanted it to be perfect. Also, tradition be damned, nobody is gonna stop me from catching that bouquet.

Thanks to Leslie M, who agrees it's all fun and games until a dog steals your bouquet as you're walking down the aisle.