Finally, A Decent Pizza Wedding Bouquet

June 8, 2018

pizza-bouquet-1.jpg

Because nothing says true love like pepperoni and grease, this is the edible pizza bouquet (and matching boutonniere) created by the Villa Italian Kitchen restaurant chain of New Jersey. Want one? You'll have to enter a drawing, and Villa Italian Kitchen will be rewarding a limited number for weddings this year. But even if you lose you get a coupon for a free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza. It's just gonna suck telling your fiancée you'll have to have to postpone your wedding another year because you wanted it to be perfect. Also, tradition be damned, nobody is gonna stop me from catching that bouquet.

Keep going for several more shots.

pizza-bouquet-2.jpg

pizza-bouquet-3.jpg

pizza-bouquet-4.jpg

pizza-bouquet-5.jpg

Thanks to Leslie M, who agrees it's all fun and games until a dog steals your bouquet as you're walking down the aisle.

  • Talon184

    That thing looks less like a pizza and more like something that needs to be lanced/drained.

  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL You have to enter a drawing for this? Extra time, effort, and luck is needed in order to be this tacky, that’s awesome.

  • Munihausen

    Call me old fashioned, but put some jalapeno on that pepperoni pizza for Chrissake.

  • Ez

    In the groom's picture by himself, he looks so full of regret.

  • GeneralDisorder

    He probably got married. If you got married you'd look full of regret too.

  • Draco Basileus

    He looks like a man who's planning his route to the toilet, while having to navigate a patio full of guests.

    Oh, who am I kidding. There are no guests at a wedding where the bouquet is made from pizza.

  • Fartbutt

    I think he's lookin like a boss tho in head to toe Costco

  • Geekologie

    regret, or a pizza baby?

  • Bling Nye

    Looks like he's asking himself that exact question.

