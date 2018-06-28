Finally, A Decent Handheld Body Odor Detector

This is the Tanita ES-100, a body odor detector that uses sensors similar to those in the company's breathalyzers to detect chemical compounds commonly associated with B.O.. The handheld device will cost around $30 - $40 when it's released July 1st, and provides users with a 1 - 10 scale of their odor's offensiveness, 10 being a diaper filled dumpster on the hottest day of summer. And, as goofy as it may seem, it's discreet use has to be infinitely more socially acceptable than demanding a coworker smell your pits, which is what I do. Hey Phil! *lifting arm, sweat stains clearly visible* Get that brown nose of yours in there and tell me what you think. *Phil, between dry heaves* "Like a chili cheese dog with raw onions." Haha, they're called pheromones bro, and I'm not going home with you.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Eric, who informed me he thought this is what having kids was for.