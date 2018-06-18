Fast Food Employee Chases Down Drive-Thru Patron With Part Of Their Order They Forgot

June 18, 2018

This is a short video of a Chick-fil-A employee chasing down a driver in an SUV that apparently didn't stick around long enough to pick up the second half of their order. If I've learned anything from Taco Bell consistently breaking my heart, it's ALWAYS CHECK YOUR BAGS. Count to make sure all your items are in there, because there's nothing worse than getting home to realize you're short a Cheesy Gordita Crunch. That was supposed to be my entree! "And the other seven tacos and burritos?" Appetizers. "And the Mexican Pizza and Crunchwrap Supreme?" MIDNIGHT SNACKAGE.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees somebody really wants their photo on the employee of the month plaque this month.

  • Rint

    Yeah but they don't like the gays so this story can't be shared

  • Jenness

    I love sweet stories about good people doing nice things.

  • Fartbutt

    It's people like him who keep the world spinning... dude risked his life for someone else's chicken? He deserves a medal

  • Munihausen

    Saw headline, thought "gotta be Chik-Fil-A."

    Their staff is almost distressingly nice. I took my toddler son there once, and while at the counter he mentions that he wants some ice cream. I tell him that after he eats his food, he can have some. We order, are sitting in a booth, and the cashier kid comes by and gives him an enormous milkshake, saying "they made an extra one on accident," which they didn't; they deliberately made just one, for him (I was watching), and the kid basically lied to avoid me being uncomfortable with the generosity. I'm not sure how Jesus took that, but hey.
    Also, the indoor tube-slide / fun area was immaculate. Top marks.

  • Fartbutt

    Yeah... Most likely the kid is going to hell for giving your kid a milkshake..

  • Conrado Parra

    Hero!
    Also: can I have extra ranch?

  • Doog

    Oh BS. Restaurants around me call me a liar when I drive back through the drive thru (or go in) to try and get the food that I ordered and paid for that they forgot to give me the first time.

    This was clearly a drug deal.

  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL of course it's Chick-fil-A

  • MustacheHam

    When your supervisor tells you it pays off to go the extra mile. You take this with stride.

    Well done good sir.

  • toba_fett

    I bet the order was still wrong

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it was his pleasure to run after the car

