Fast Food Employee Chases Down Drive-Thru Patron With Part Of Their Order They Forgot

This is a short video of a Chick-fil-A employee chasing down a driver in an SUV that apparently didn't stick around long enough to pick up the second half of their order. If I've learned anything from Taco Bell consistently breaking my heart, it's ALWAYS CHECK YOUR BAGS. Count to make sure all your items are in there, because there's nothing worse than getting home to realize you're short a Cheesy Gordita Crunch. That was supposed to be my entree! "And the other seven tacos and burritos?" Appetizers. "And the Mexican Pizza and Crunchwrap Supreme?" MIDNIGHT SNACKAGE.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees somebody really wants their photo on the employee of the month plaque this month.