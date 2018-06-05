Driver Failing To Back Into Own Driveway Almost Causes Accident

This is some dashcam footage of a man who doesn't deserve a license repeatedly trying to back into his own driveway and failing. Reverse is really tricky for some people. The car filming stops to wait for him, at which point the driver almost pulls into another car coming in the opposite direction, then gets so flustered he decides, screw it, and takes out his own trashcan just to get the whole ordeal over with. Presumably so he can go inside and tell his girlfriend that vandals knocked over their trashcan again and stuffed it under his car.

Keep going for the video.

