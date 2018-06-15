Don't Do Drugs: Man Wakes Driver Asleep At The Wheel, Slow-Speed Chaos Ensues

"Oh shit, I shouldn't have woke him up!" -- truer words have never been spoken

This is a video of a man stopping to wake a motorist who's asleep at the wheel (possibly on drugs, possibly suffering from a medical condition like he did too many drugs), who proceeds to wake up, crash through a road closed sign, then cross the street (amazingly managing to not get hit in the process) and into a fence before taking out a light pole and coming to a stop. Drugs: just like my magic, they're dangerous and should not be messed with, especially while behind the wheel. I'm just saying, one time I accidentally turned my gear shift into a cobra in a mall parking lot and drove through Macy's shoe department. "You buy anything?" Too expensive.

Keep going for the whole video.

