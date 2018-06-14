Domino's Is Filling Potholes For Pizza Safety During Delivery

Because why on earth would a city ever fix them, Domino's has begun filling potholes to ensure a safer ride for its pizzas during delivery (interactive road conditions vs pizza video HERE). *wipes tear away with a Kleenex I already blew my nose with, gets snot on face* Maybe there's still some good left in the world after all.

Domino's has been hiring work crews to repair potholes in a number of cities, including Burbank, California (five holes fixed), Bartonville, Texas (eight holes), an impressive 40 holes fixed in Milford, Delaware, and an astounding 150 potholes filled in Athens, Georgia.

It's not entirely altruistic, of course. Domino's tags every filled pothole with their logo and the tagline "OH YES WE DID."

Admittedly, there's nothing worse than opening a pizza to discover all the cheese and toppings are stuck to the top of the box and you have to try scraping them back down onto the pizza. It's devastating. My girlfriend was already hesitant about introducing pizza into our romantic life, and here I am standing naked at the foot of the bed with a pizza that looks more like lasagna. And if she wasn't sure about pizza, she's DEFINITELY not ready for lasagna. A calzone? Maybe. "You're truly a fountain of infinite wisdom, GW." I'm a volcano, but yes.

Thanks to Ryan, who agrees if Domino's wants to take their marketing efforts seriously, they need to rehire the Noid.