Domino's Is Filling Potholes For Pizza Safety During Delivery

June 14, 2018

dominos-pizza-fixing-potholes.jpg

Because why on earth would a city ever fix them, Domino's has begun filling potholes to ensure a safer ride for its pizzas during delivery (interactive road conditions vs pizza video HERE). *wipes tear away with a Kleenex I already blew my nose with, gets snot on face* Maybe there's still some good left in the world after all.

Domino's has been hiring work crews to repair potholes in a number of cities, including Burbank, California (five holes fixed), Bartonville, Texas (eight holes), an impressive 40 holes fixed in Milford, Delaware, and an astounding 150 potholes filled in Athens, Georgia.


It's not entirely altruistic, of course. Domino's tags every filled pothole with their logo and the tagline "OH YES WE DID."

Admittedly, there's nothing worse than opening a pizza to discover all the cheese and toppings are stuck to the top of the box and you have to try scraping them back down onto the pizza. It's devastating. My girlfriend was already hesitant about introducing pizza into our romantic life, and here I am standing naked at the foot of the bed with a pizza that looks more like lasagna. And if she wasn't sure about pizza, she's DEFINITELY not ready for lasagna. A calzone? Maybe. "You're truly a fountain of infinite wisdom, GW." I'm a volcano, but yes.

Thanks to Ryan, who agrees if Domino's wants to take their marketing efforts seriously, they need to rehire the Noid.

What Is Wrong With You?: Idiot Rides Down Steep Concrete Water Drainage Passage In Shorts

Previous Story

Okay: Man Mods Ford Station Wagon Into A Brick Pizza Oven

Next Story
  • adsffda

    some old guy in my town tried that. he got fined and they made him dig it back up :(

  • Bling Nye

    Absolutely, stupidly absurd, yet actually understandable given the "repairs" could fuck things up worse if not done right. I get why they'd dissuade people from taking it into their own hands, but FFS, FIX THE FUCKING HOLES THEN.

  • Bling Nye

    Kinda brilliant marketing ploy, but I wonder if they'll face any problems for tagging the streets.

  • TheQiwiMan

    So I guess we can just all start holding back some of our tax money then? You know, since it's supposedly to go for things like road maintenance, and a pizza company is fixing potholes now.

  • Fartbutt

    I've never had pizza delivery problems... but for the record, papa murphys and jets pizza are the best pizza

  • You know, I really wish Dominos could make an actual delicious pizza. This company has some serious heart and they've had a lot of publicity stunts and marketing campaigns that I've enjoy since The 'Noid.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Didn't they do a complete rework of their pizzas like in the past couple years? Have you tried it recently? I have not.

  • Ollie Williams

    I have. It's delicious.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, companies, doing the good work, eating things, fixing things, food, marketing, pizza, pizza is life, protection, safety first, sure why not, that's it i'm ordering domino's tonight and tomorrow night and saturday night (and pizza hut sunday), whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post