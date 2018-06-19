Demolition: 1,500 Pounds Of Dynamite Vs Two Cooling Towers

These are several videos from different angles of the implosion of two twin 33-story cooling towers at Jacksonville, Florida's now defunct St. Johns River Power Park (which, SAD MEMORY FACT: is where my parents used to take me instead of Disney World when I was a kid) thanks to 1,500 pounds of dynamite. Glorious, isn't it? It was almost enough to make me wish I could legitimize my own demolition business. "What do you mean?" You know, it's just frustrating not being able to take credit for such a glorious fire after all the work that I-- wait, are you a cop? Because you have to say you are if you are.

Keep going for the videos.

