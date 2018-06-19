Demolition: 1,500 Pounds Of Dynamite Vs Two Cooling Towers

June 19, 2018

These are several videos from different angles of the implosion of two twin 33-story cooling towers at Jacksonville, Florida's now defunct St. Johns River Power Park (which, SAD MEMORY FACT: is where my parents used to take me instead of Disney World when I was a kid) thanks to 1,500 pounds of dynamite. Glorious, isn't it? It was almost enough to make me wish I could legitimize my own demolition business. "What do you mean?" You know, it's just frustrating not being able to take credit for such a glorious fire after all the work that I-- wait, are you a cop? Because you have to say you are if you are.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Marco, who agrees running a successful demolition company and making good money doing it is definitely a dream job.

  • Forblat

    I prefer this oldie https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Jenness

    Wow this is so inventive but also kind of sad.

  • Andrew Newton

    Does two identical towers falling seem familiar to anyone else?

    It's at the tip of my tongue but I can't quite remember...

  • GeneralDisorder

    No. That's never happened before. I can't imagine why you'd think this was familiar.

  • Fartbutt

    Yeah, my twin and I doing the Eiffel Tower to your mom and then falling down on her

  • Andrew Newton

    TIL necrophilia is genetic.

  • Fartbutt

    ...well said

  • Bling Nye

    ...cool.

