DARPA Demonstrates Its New Ground X-Vehicle Technologies

This is a video released by DARPA highlighting some of its latest advancements in Ground X-Vehicle Technologies (GXV-T). Some more info while I complain they didn't spend any of my hard-earned tax dollars on a sweet flame paint job. It should at least have a painting of a chick with a sword on the hood and an Uncle Sam bobblehead.

Ground X-Vehicle Technologies (GXV-T) program aims to improve mobility, survivability, safety, and effectiveness of future combat vehicles without piling on armor. The demonstrations featured here show progress on technologies for traveling quickly over varied terrain and improving situational awareness and ease of operation.

Admittedly, there was a lot of interesting technology showcased in the video. "Did you even watch it?" That's between me and the government. When reached for comment about the vehicle technology, Batman informed me he's suing for patent infringement. Also to stop calling the Batphone with non-emergencies. You pretend you're a phone-sex line two times!

