Cruising In The Kitchen: Mom Eats It Hard On Hoverboard

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY GRAB SKILLET

This is a short video of somebody's mom (also a grandmother) learning how not to hoverboard in the kitchen -- breaking a skillet, splashing biscuit gravy everywhere and bumping her head in the process. Hoverboarding near a stove: not a good idea. I didn't even know hoverboarding was even still a thing, I just assumed they'd all finally caught fire and exploded already. You know where the best place to hoverboard is? Nowhere. You know the best time to do it? Never. And if you have ridden one in the past your best bet is inventing a time machine and going back and making sure it never happens. "Strong words, GW, what do you have against hoverboards anyway?" Hoverboards killed my family. "I doubt that." A hoverboard stole my girlfriend. "Nobody actually believes you had a girlfriend, we just play along." I never got one for Christmas or my birthday even though they were number one on my list two years in a row. "Now that I believe." I was gonna be so cool.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who informed me he's more than a little disappointed they're not adding hoverboarding to the Summer Olympics after all the practice he's put in.