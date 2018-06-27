Count Me In: Mario Kart Style Tours Of Japan

MariCar is a (trademark avoidingly named) Japanese company that offers Mario Kart style tours of three different Japanese cities: Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa. Nintendo character costumes (plus others) are available for participants, who then climb aboard their street-legal but still very terrifying go-karts for a guided tour of the city. Green shell, green shell, banana peel!

"You wear costumes, you ride go-karts that kind of look like toys but actually is like a real car, so wearing the costume kind of puts you in the zone and then you're on the kart, and then you do the tour and it amps up the experience."

Anyone with an international driving permit or a valid Japanese driver's license can join the tour. The karts can reach speeds of 80 kilometers per hour. But instead of racing to overtake each other, MariCar drivers have to abide by public speed limits and the rules of the road. "Even if you're only going like, 40 or 50 kilometers per hour, it feels like 80 and 90 because it's an open type of go-kart and you're really close to the ground," says Ishii.

Admittedly, that does sound like a good time.

