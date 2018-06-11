Cool Spider Man Mask With Hands-Free Shuttering Eyes

These are a couple video demonstrations of the Spider Man mask developed by Hong Kong based prop makers and cosplay group Lenses Factory HK. The eyes can open and close camera shutter style, completely hands-free. How? I'm not entirely sure, but I'm definitely not taking magic off the table. "Magic isn't real." Yes it is too. Pick a card, any card. "This one says 'Get Well Soon.'" *knees in the groin* Now do you believe me? "That wasn't magic." I meant I can predict the future.

Keep going for the videos.

