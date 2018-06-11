Cool Spider Man Mask With Hands-Free Shuttering Eyes

June 11, 2018

These are a couple video demonstrations of the Spider Man mask developed by Hong Kong based prop makers and cosplay group Lenses Factory HK. The eyes can open and close camera shutter style, completely hands-free. How? I'm not entirely sure, but I'm definitely not taking magic off the table. "Magic isn't real." Yes it is too. Pick a card, any card. "This one says 'Get Well Soon.'" *knees in the groin* Now do you believe me? "That wasn't magic." I meant I can predict the future.

Keep going for the videos.

A post shared by Lenses Factory HK (@lensesfactoryhk) on

A post shared by Lenses Factory HK (@lensesfactoryhk) on

A post shared by Lenses Factory HK (@lensesfactoryhk) on

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees a wink from Spider Man is enough to melt your heart. Or creep you out for a lifetime.

A Video Detailing How Pringles Are Made

Previous Story

Vacation Mode For A Couple More Days

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Anyone remember Metal Gear Solid 3?

  • I can't wait for the next level of cosplay that starts to combine some of these super rad things.

    http://geekologie.com/2018/...
    https://youtu.be/nc2P_1IU6cA

    I remember another post with smoke and lights coming from a kinda demon mask... all these things are gonna mean someone can put together just some amazing stuff. Soon hollywood wont be able to keep up.

  • Chris

    I can hear him clicking something ever-so-slightly before the action happens. My money’s on a tongue-based trigger ;D. Apparently tongue strength is required to be the hero this city needs.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, count me in, did you just wink at me?, eyeballs, eyes, hands-free, impressive, mask, neato, now make me one please, spider man, superheroes, sweet, would it have killed you to show me how it works or is that top secret intellectual property?
Previous Post
Next Post