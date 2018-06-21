Compressorhead: The All-Robotic Metal Band Adds A Lead Singer

June 21, 2018

This is a video of robotic metal band Compressorhead (previously posted back in 2013, apparently not just a one-hit wonder) performing with the addition of their new lead singer, Mega-Wattson. From what I gathered, they appear to be a metal version of the ShowBiz Pizza band, but without all the faux fur. No word how many pairs of scrap metal panties Mega-Wattson has already had thrown at him on stage, but I'm gonna throw a socket wrench. Then wait for him to stage-dive and make the audience part like the Red Sea. "You're gonna be a groupie." I've already bought all their merch.


Keep going for a video of the band performing a song off their newest album Party Machine, as well as a short promo video of Mega-Wattson making a pool shot.

Thanks again to John S, who agrees a real metal band would self-destruct at the end of a performance.

Cruising In The Kitchen: Mom Eats It Hard On Hoverboard

Previous Story

The Ol' Remote Controlled Gator Head In A Lake Prank

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bands, different strokes for different folks, i bet you don't even know what a free bird is, music, of course they're from germany, okay, real things that exist, robots, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, video, we're getting the band back together, would not pay to see
Previous Post
Next Post