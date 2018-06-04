Company Developing A Drone Umbrella That Follows Your Head

June 4, 2018

dronebrella.jpg

These are a couple preliminary test videos of Asahi Power Service's freeParasol, a DJI Mavic Pro drone with an umbrella attachment that, with the eventual addition of an artificial intelligence tracking system, will allegedly be available for sale next year and be able to follow your head and keep you dry, hands-free. Will it stop other people from swatting at your dronebrella? No. Will it stop dronebrellas from bumping into one another and causing pandemonium? I doubt it. Does the test dronebrella in the second video crash into the floor? Yes. How practical will dronebrellas actually be? No. "That wasn't a yes/no question." Yes. "No." For you, anything.

Keep going for three videos, the second featuring a crash, the third entirely CG.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees the easiest way to stay dry is to take a page from your good friend GW's book and never leave your apartment, not even for a fire.

  • Chaz Gomez

    The wind alone will keep this thing from protecting you... plus any, any rain will add weight and the thing will fall... this is a complete failure...

  • The_Wretched

    Since GW only has 1 post up for today - I'd like to see the air/water patterns near the drone. I suspect the air being displaced from the drone might be getting accelerated downward under it.

  • Matty Spinny

    Are they really not expecting wind?

  • Vlad

    The umbrella is made from a mesh netting, the airflow would not allow for an impermeable membrane. Not to mention that the slightest breeze would turn this thing into murder trial exhibit A.

  • GeneralDisorder

    As if regular umbrellas didn't pose enough eye risk... This is fucking ridiculous to the point I'm kind of angry.

    Although... If the props blew air upward the wind could be deflected downward. You'd have some degree of recirculating vortex. But then... I don't know. Wouldn't the motors overheat then?

    Honestly nothing about this makes any sense. Other than "because we can"

  • infi_nitive

    Or "Because we think maybe we can."

  • Eric Ord

    Walker is Geekologie comment section users

    Rain is my FIRSTS

    Umbrella is the vicissitudes of life :'(

  • infi_nitive

    +1 for most random comment I've seen all week.

  • GeneralDisorder

    vicissitudes... Alright then. New word for me.

  • Eric Ord

    i r smrt

  • TheQiwiMan

    Don't they already have those drones that will follow you around to record you so you can vlog your entire day, for the most narcissistic YouTuber-types? So these guys just thought "How bout we put an umbrella on it?"

    (without stopping to realize if there is enough rain to require an umbrella, there's usually a non-inconsequential breeze as well, so adding a giant wind sail to a tiny drone might be a little bit of a lot retarded)

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think even the longest flight drones are only good for a couple hours without charge.

  • Jenness

    This is a spectacularly bad idea all around. It only would work correctly when it wasn't raining, no breeze and not too many people walking around of variable heights.

  • infi_nitive

    Well, only if all those people of varying heights have reflexes slower than Superman.

  • Corky McButterpants

    “Ahhh. Just a nice relaxing walk through the countryside in the summer rain.”

    “DID YOU SAY SOMETHING?”

  • Maybe I'm just noise sensitive, but I would rather be rained on (especially for what little weather this could hold up against) than have that sound over my head the whole walk home.

  • Doog

    I don't think spinning blades automatically following your head is exactly a winning idea.

  • The_Wretched

    You could just carry your umbrella or wear an umbrella hat.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have a blaze orange Fedora with a nice wide brim that's waterproof. I'd rather wear that in front of the judgiest of assholes than have an ear-splitting eye slashing drone hover over my head.

  • infi_nitive

    Where's your sense of adventure? You cannot blaze trails without cutting down a few trees. Yes, in this case the trees are maybe nearby pedestrians and traditional umbrellas. And, AAAND, if we're lucky -- other drone umbrellas.

    That would mean, of course, a drone umbrella arms race wherein only the most powerful ones stood a chance on the sidewalk. I'd probably go with a repurposed lawnmower engine and maybe a couple bug zappers with the cage removed. You know, because it's the only way to be sure.

