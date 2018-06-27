Coloring Outside The Lines: Crayola Releases Line Of Makeup

June 27, 2018

crayola-makeup.jpg

Get it, girl. I'm really digging the natural look.

In 'five year old me stomping around the house in my mom's high heels would be so excited' news, Crayola has recently released a line of makeup (all available from ASOS here) including a few mascaras, blushes, highlighters, eyeshadow, lip and face palletes, and over fifty shades of grey lip and cheek face crayons. Prices range from $15 - $40 and from what I gathered from watching a handful of early video reviews on Youtube (I am an investigative journalist after all), the makeup line is somewhat gimmicky, and comparable if not better quality products are available for cheaper. That's a shame, because I was half tempted to get a couple of the products for my wife. Granted she doesn't really wear makeup, but sometimes when she passes out from exhaustion I do encourage the kids to draw on her with Sharpies. "You don't have a wife." But if I did she would clearly be one lucky woman.

Keep going for a smattering of the products available I screencapped off the website.

crayola-makeup-3.jpg

Thanks to Cam and K Diddie, who agree Sharpie and that Easter egg dying company Paas should follow suit.

70 People From 70 Different Countries Recite Their Country's Tourism Slogan

Previous Story

Count Me In: Mario Kart Style Tours Of Japan

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    Cosmetics used to be designed to tap into and artificially enhance natural evolutionary visual signals of youth and fertility.

    Now I guess it's all about making clowns sexy.

    Kudos to Crayola for bringing us into this brave new era.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but what do they taste like?, childhood, coloring outside the lines, crayons, different strokes for different folks, drawing on things, look at all the pretty colors, makeup, oh sweet it's clown makeup day, real products that exist, sure why not, taste the rainbow
Previous Post
Next Post