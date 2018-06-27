Coloring Outside The Lines: Crayola Releases Line Of Makeup

Get it, girl. I'm really digging the natural look.

In 'five year old me stomping around the house in my mom's high heels would be so excited' news, Crayola has recently released a line of makeup (all available from ASOS here) including a few mascaras, blushes, highlighters, eyeshadow, lip and face palletes, and over fifty shades of grey lip and cheek face crayons. Prices range from $15 - $40 and from what I gathered from watching a handful of early video reviews on Youtube (I am an investigative journalist after all), the makeup line is somewhat gimmicky, and comparable if not better quality products are available for cheaper. That's a shame, because I was half tempted to get a couple of the products for my wife. Granted she doesn't really wear makeup, but sometimes when she passes out from exhaustion I do encourage the kids to draw on her with Sharpies. "You don't have a wife." But if I did she would clearly be one lucky woman.

Keep going for a smattering of the products available I screencapped off the website.

