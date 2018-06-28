Coffee Expert Guesses Difference Between Various Coffees While Dropping Coffee Knowledge

This is a charming video of coffee expert Dillon Edwards (he reminds me of Ferris Bueller) guessing A or B style as to which of two different coffees is likely the more expensive, and discussing coffee, it's origins, and roasting in the process. I feel like I learned a lot about coffee watching this. Mostly, that I don't think the stuff that comes out the machine at the gas station is actually coffee. I also didn't know I was supposed to rinse my coffee filter for the best tasting experience. I'm pretty sure Dillon knows more about coffee than I do about everything else, combined. Man, it seems like only yesterday I was butt-bonging a half pot of Folgers just to stay up and cram for a college final. *reminiscing fondly* Those were different times. Granted I might still butt-chug the occasional espresso on a particularly rough Monday morning, but that's about it these days. "Asspresso." Always nice to meet another fan.

Keep going for the video.

