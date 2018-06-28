Coffee Expert Guesses Difference Between Various Coffees While Dropping Coffee Knowledge

June 28, 2018

coffee-expert.jpg

This is a charming video of coffee expert Dillon Edwards (he reminds me of Ferris Bueller) guessing A or B style as to which of two different coffees is likely the more expensive, and discussing coffee, it's origins, and roasting in the process. I feel like I learned a lot about coffee watching this. Mostly, that I don't think the stuff that comes out the machine at the gas station is actually coffee. I also didn't know I was supposed to rinse my coffee filter for the best tasting experience. I'm pretty sure Dillon knows more about coffee than I do about everything else, combined. Man, it seems like only yesterday I was butt-bonging a half pot of Folgers just to stay up and cram for a college final. *reminiscing fondly* Those were different times. Granted I might still butt-chug the occasional espresso on a particularly rough Monday morning, but that's about it these days. "Asspresso." Always nice to meet another fan.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees the key to coffee is getting it in you as quickly as possible.

How Did I Not Know That?: Breaking Open Cattails Produces Tons And Tons Of Fluff

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: caffeine, coffee, drinking things, expert, fascinating, guessing, i like how he speaks with his hands so much, knowing things, knowledge, morning rituals, needle to the vein, not getting sleepy, pros, so is coffee expert a job or what because i'm interested, staying away, testing things, video
Previous Post