Clever: Pencil Dice, Six-Sided Pencils With Dots You Can Use To Roll Like Dice

June 19, 2018

pencil-dice-1.jpg

These are the Pencil Dice designed by Sebastian Bergne (except he stole the idea from me -- I knew I felt somebody poking around in my dreams), six-sided pencils with dots on each side so you can roll them across your desk to act as dice in the absence of actual dice. Clever! They cost around $3.30 per pencil though, at least until a bunch of other people start printing them for cheaper. Hell, you don't even need to print them, just use a Sharpie to add dots an existing pencil. "You're so smart, GW." I know, I'm a real genius when it comes to saving money then blowing it all on lotto scratchers.

Kepe going for a couple more shots in case you're having trouble grasping the concept, although I'm not sure they'll help.

pencil-dice-2.jpg

pencil-dice-3.jpg

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees this sure beats trying to number the sides of a crumpled paper ball.

  • Douchy McDouche

    So clever! But $3.30? If only there was a way to draw dots on a pencil...

  • Eric Ord

    A new way to make important life decisions!

    ...

    Use the pencil to write out a list of pros and cons. :|

  • Ollie Williams

    I unblocked you as a probationary period to determine you were done with your "first" bullshit. I'm glad to see we've grown together and moved past that sort of behavior.

  • The_Wretched

    I still have him blocked.

  • WhiteEagle2

    I thought it was quaint.

  • Eric Ord

    You're a dear

  • Eric Ord

    I changed jobs and sleep until 4 in the afternoon now. I can't get firsts. :'(

  • Bling Nye

    Pimpin' ain't easy?

  • TheQiwiMan

    You'll always be FIRST in my heart.

    <3

  • TheQiwiMan

    $3.30 per pencil. LOL dumb.

  • Bling Nye
  • Megatron Jenkins

    Brilliant!

  • Jenness

    HA!

  • Kaizer Chief

    Rolling your pencil around till the lead shatters, and you can never sharpen it again... nice.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Good way to sell more.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I can't really picture myself playing Yahtzee with those.

  • Ollie Williams

    D&D, yo.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    With six-sided dice only, you're not a regular of the game, are ya?

  • Ollie Williams

    I never said it would be your only dice, dumbshit.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    "Dumbshit"? Come on man, that's uncalled for. Have you had a bad morning or something? Nobody is revoking your geek card here.

