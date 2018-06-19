Clever: Pencil Dice, Six-Sided Pencils With Dots You Can Use To Roll Like Dice

These are the Pencil Dice designed by Sebastian Bergne (except he stole the idea from me -- I knew I felt somebody poking around in my dreams), six-sided pencils with dots on each side so you can roll them across your desk to act as dice in the absence of actual dice. Clever! They cost around $3.30 per pencil though, at least until a bunch of other people start printing them for cheaper. Hell, you don't even need to print them, just use a Sharpie to add dots an existing pencil. "You're so smart, GW." I know, I'm a real genius when it comes to saving money then blowing it all on lotto scratchers.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees this sure beats trying to number the sides of a crumpled paper ball.