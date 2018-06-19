Classic Cartoons Edited To Perform Wu-Tang Clan's 'Protect Ya Neck'

June 19, 2018

cartoons-wu-tang-protect-ya-neck.jpg

This is a video of a bunch of older cartoon clips edited together by Mylo The Cat to make them appear to perform Wu-Tang Clan's 'Protect Ya Neck'. I like how he used different characters to perform each rapper's verses. They are, in order: Inspector Gadget as Inspectah Deck, South Park's Chef as Raekwon, He-Man as Method Man, ThunderCats' Lion-O as U-God, The Joker as Ol' Dirty Bastard, Space Ghost as Ghostface Killah, Master Splinter as RZA, and Animaniac's Brain as GZA. Those were some solid choices -- I could tell a lot of thought went into making them. The Father's Day gift my dog made me? It's clear almost zero thought went into making that. "Is that...a turd?" Right under the kitchen table.

