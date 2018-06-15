Cinematic First Person POV Video From A Hot Wheels Car Going Down A Beach Track

June 15, 2018

hot-wheels-first-person-pov-beach-track.jpg

This is a very cinematic first person point of view video from a Hot Wheels car going down a track at the beach with an onboard GoPro (previously: similar videos). How exhilarating. That music really got me amped. Still, I can't help but feel the Fast & Furious franchise has really started cutting corners.

Keep going for the video.

