Celebration Of Mexico's World Cup Goal Against Germany Caused Detectable Seismic Activity In Mexico City

Two sensitive pieces of seismic equipment located in Mexico City were able to detect an "artificial earthquake" caused by fans going nuts and jumping around following Hirving Lozano's goal for Mexico in the 34th minute of their World Cup match against Germany. I remember getting drunk and watching that game! "Nobody cares, GW." My neighbors did.

The event wasn't big enough to be measured in magnitudes and wouldn't have been perceptible to the general population, according to the Institute for Geological and Atmospherical Investigations, which is not a government agency.

It said that "such events are not very big at all. Only sensitive seismographic equipment (and generally nearby) can detect the effects of crowds." So the closest instruments -- therefore, only a "very small number of seismographs" -- can measure the event, that was described as "micro-records," by the institute.

So it was no 8.7 on the Richter scale, only barely detectable. Still, I am impressed. Plus inspired to try to get everyone in the world to jump up and down at the exact same time. God willing, we'll knock earth out of orbit and send ourselves spiraling into the sun. "Unlikely." A man can dream.

